Acting Labor Sec’y: We’re Subsidizing Rich Buying Expensive EVs Because of Climate, It’ll Create Jobs

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “The Open,” acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su responded to a question on why the Biden administration is using tax dollars to give wealthy people credits to buy expensive electric cars by stating that they’re trying to create jobs and people support tax credits that help create jobs, and also because there’s a climate crisis.

After Su mentioned the Biden administration’s economic policies, host Jonathan Ferro asked, “Let’s talk about those policies. There is something really peculiar going on at the moment. If you think about what’s happening at the picket line, they have serious concerns about the EV transition and their participation in it, a transition that you are subsidizing. Something really odd from my perspective, and I’d love some clarity from you on it, why is the government offering rich people credits to buy expensive cars?”

Su responded, “So, a couple of things: There is widespread support in the country for tax credits that will help to bring manufacturing jobs to the United States. That’s part of what we’re trying to do. The other is that we do have a climate crisis. We saw record heat across the entire country, across the globe really.”

