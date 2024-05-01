Nolte: NYC Trial Makes 32% More Likely to Vote for Trump, Only 26% Less Likely

Joe Biden’s fascist lawfare assault on former President Trump is backfiring, according to the latest polling from Rasmussen Reports.

When asked if the ongoing trial in New York City surrounding criminal charges fabricated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will make respondents more or less likely to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election, only 26 percent said they were less likely to vote for Trump. In comparison, 32 percent said the New York trial made them more likely to vote for the former president.

The Donald is +6 on this question.

Tee hee.

Among black voters, 27 percent said these charges make it more likely they will vote for Trump, while only 31 percent said less likely. That number should be 80/20 against Trump. Hispanics are similarly divided, with 33 percent saying more likely compared to 35 percent who say less likely.

Overall, a plurality of 40 percent said the New York trial will make no difference in their vote, which adds up to a massive backfire.

The whole idea behind plotting these Gestapo-like kangaroo courts was to destroy Trump’s chances of returning to the White House. Best case, he would be in prison for life. Worst case, the trials would make him unelectable and keep him from campaigning.

Well, in these polarized times, when a whopping 72 percent say that this trial either makes no difference in their vote or has increased the likelihood they will vote for Trump, that is what you call a fail.

It gets worse for Hunter’s Dad…

When asked if Trump should still be the Republican presidential nominee if convicted in New York, only 46 percent said no, while 45 percent said yes. That’s a statistical tie, a total wash.

Rasmussen also asked these 1,092 likely voters if they view Trump favorably. Overall, his favorable rating is 50 percent, with 30 percent saying “very favorable” and 20 percent saying “somewhat favorable.”

A total of 47 percent see Trump unfavorably, including 37 percent who said “very unfavorable” and ten percent saying “somewhat unfavorable.”

Trump’s favorability rating is above water by three points.

A majority of 52 percent of Hispanics view Trump favorably, while only 42 percent see him unfavorably. Incredibly, 38 percent of black voters view Trump favorably, compared to 59 percent who do not; that number among black voters should also be closer to 80/20 against Trump.

Looking at these numbers — along with Trump’s overall polling numbers, which are better than he or any other Republican presidential candidate has seen in 20 years (must drive the corporate media insane) — nothing they do matters. For the better part of a decade, these fascist serial liars and bigots have spent billions and billions of corporate dollars to assassinate Trump’s character, and he’s still sitting pretty — much prettier than Slow Joe.

