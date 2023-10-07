Chicago Alderman: We Need ‘Serious Policy Changes’ and a Vote on Repealing Sanctuary City Policy

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago Alderman Chris Taliaferro stated that Chicago needs “to make some serious policy changes” due to the city being on “the brink of not being able to take any more migrants in.” And called for a referendum on if the city should remain a sanctuary city.

Co-host Carley Shimkus asked, “New York is running out of space, and so is Chicago. And authorities are bracing for up to 25 buses of around 1,250 people aboard them arriving daily in Chicago. You have people sleeping in O’Hare Airport, which has sort of become a migrant shelter in and of itself. If this keeps happening, Alderman, what happens to Chicago?”

Taliaferro responded, “We are already at the brink of not being able to take any more migrants in. We’re closing down our public spaces in order to accommodate the asylum seekers. So, it’s becoming a very — and not to speak of the financial restraint it’s placing upon the city. So, we have to make some serious policy changes, in my opinion, and put this matter out to voters to determine whether or not we continue and how long we continue to be a welcoming and sanctuary city.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett