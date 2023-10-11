Dem Rep. Himes Complains House GOP Asked How Constituents Can Help Equip Israelis

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) complained that during a briefing earlier in the day with Biden administration officials, “some of the most serious people in our national security establishment, the people who are looking at photographs of murdered and decapitated Israelis,” on the Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing conflict, a Republican member of the House who was in the meeting asked how their constituents could help the Israelis by getting more tactical gear to them.

Himes said, “I can tell you that the very first Republican who stood up to ask a question of some of the most serious people in our national security establishment, the people who are looking at photographs of murdered and decapitated Israelis, the people who are contemplating hostage situations, and what happens if there is a larger regional war, the very first question from my Republican colleague — and I’m not going to divulge who it was — was, how can we — how can my constituents get more tactical gear to the Israelis? How can my folks get vests and guns to the Israelis? That’s where that meeting went.”

