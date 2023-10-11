Dem Rep. Moskowitz: The U.S. Has to Use Military Force if Hezbollah Moves Forces into Israel

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) argued that “if Hezbollah were to attack Israel on any consistent basis, were they to try to move forces into Israel, that would require the United States to intervene directly with our military force.”

Moskowitz stated, “Well, number one, the United States needs to engage on getting back American citizens. That’s priority one, in my opinion. American citizens are missing at the moment. The United States needs to be doing everything we can to get our hostages back. Number two, the United States needs to do everything it can, not just to show Israel that we’re with them, but to show the international community that the United States stands steadfast with their ally Israel, and we are going to do everything…that they need us to do so that they can defend themselves against these barbaric attacks, the largest attacks in 50 years in Israel, the largest amount of Jews killed in a single day since the Holocaust. … I think we need to explain to the Iranians and to Hezbollah and to the region, and this is my — we don’t — this is — no decision was made. Obviously, this is for the president to decide, but my position is that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel on any consistent basis, were they to try to move forces into Israel, that would require the United States to intervene directly with our military force.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett