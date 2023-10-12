Alex Marlow on ‘Breaking Biden’: Biden Left Weapons for Terrorists in Afghanistan

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, said Thursday on The First TV’s “I’m Right ” that during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan President Joe Biden’s administration left weapons that got to hands of terrorists.

Anchor Jesse Kelly asked, “You say Joe Biden bears some responsibility for all the craziness we are seeing in Israel right now, don’t you?”

Marlow said, “I do, 100 percent. There is an article at Breitbart where I lay out all the evidence. You start with the most obvious one, which is that he left all these weapons for terrorists to get in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan pullout was insane. It was the worst moment in Joe Biden’s presidency and there has been a lot of bad moments.”

He added, “One thing I did compile in the book is I went through when I had to look at a lot of sources compiling all the weapons that he left that got into the hands of the Taliban who immediately started to selling them to terrorists. We are talking about UH-60 Black Hawks, MI 17 helicopters, gravity bombs, machine guns, hundreds of thousands of rifles, small drones, body armor. All this stuff was left there for the Taliban to get and sell to the worst people on the planet. So it follows that of course terrorists were going to get it.”

Breaking Biden is available now in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook read by the author.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN