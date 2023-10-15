NBC Sanchez Shows Large Cache of Weapons Taken from Slain Hamas Fighters by IDF

Sunday on MSNBC’s special coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, NBC News reporter Raf Sanchez gave a first look at a large cache of weapons taken from slain Hamas fighters by the Israel Defense Forces.

Sanchez said, “When Hamas terrorists burst through the Gaza border on Saturday they were armed to the teeth. Armed not just a kill Israeli civilians but also to fight off Israeli reinforcements into the southern communities, to fight against tanks, to fight against helicopters. The Israeli military has been gathering weapons they have collected from slain Hamas fighters. They have been collecting them at a base in Southern Israel. We visited that base earlier today. I want you to take a look at what we saw.”

He added, “This is a thermobaric bomb. This is a weapon designed to create heat of up to 3000 degrees instantaneously. The Israeli military says Hamas terrorists use these two incinerate whole families inside of their houses. Now the bulk of these weapons down here are rocket propelled grenades. The Israeli military says it found around 1000 of them in the field. This is a level of firepower designed not just for killing civilians, but for holding off Israeli reinforcements for hours to come. These are assault rifles the standard issue of Hamas forces. You can see just an absolute arsenal of weapons.”

