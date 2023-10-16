DeSantis: Trump Did Allow Iran to Get Oil Money by Relaxing Sanctions

During an interview with NBC News released on Monday, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that he prefers his 2024 Republican rival former President Donald Trump’s approach to the Middle East over President Joe Biden’s, but “Donald Trump did also relieve sanctions on Iran oil. And so, they did get more money under him.”

NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns asked, “Lastly, former President Trump — had his rhetoric recently, which you’ve responded to — but he has been touting what the world order was like, particularly in the Middle East, under his administration. Do you think there’s anything he should have done differently while he was in the White House that could have potentially changed things today?”

DeSantis responded, “I think, clearly, things have deteriorated under Biden. I think we have some of the worst situations now that we’ve had in quite a number of years. So, I would much prefer Trump’s approach to Biden’s approach, 100%.”

He continued, “Now, Donald Trump did also relieve sanctions on Iran oil. And so, they did get more money under him. I had criticized that at the time. I was opposed to it. But if you look at the balance of things, clearly, Biden’s handled all this stuff much worse.”

