ADL CEO: Schools Must Deal with ‘Moral Relativism’ that Seeped in

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Last Call,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel, “a clear case” of good and evil, schools such as Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, NYU, and others are now finally having to reckon with the “moral relativism that has descended upon” their schools.

Greenblatt stated, “The situation in the Middle East is really unprecedented. The massacre that occurred last weekend, some 1,400 Israelis burned and butchered and bludgeoned to death, those that weren’t shot were seized as hostages. It is a horrific situation, and a clear case of good versus evil. And what you’re seeing at Harvard, at the University of Pennsylvania, at NYU, and other universities is finally a reckoning with the sort of moral relativism that has descended upon these institutions of higher learning.”

He added that universities aren’t just students and faculty, but also include alumni, donors, and employers and schools have to notice when employers won’t hire students who advocate for Hamas on a “clear issue of moral consciousness.” And that university presidents should realize that “their community is not just a group of far-left kids on campus.”

