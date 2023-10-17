MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Israel Must Welcome Restraint Talk After Hospital Blast, Even if It Wasn’t Responsible for the Blast

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell stated that Israel “has to be even more welcoming to” a discussion about restraint and being careful about civilian casualties in the wake of the explosion at a hospital in Gaza even if it turns out that Israel had nothing to do with the explosion, because “it is a matter of perception that they have to be very much concerned about.”

After MSNBC Political Analyst former Undersecretary of State in the Obama administration Richard Stengel stated that one thing President Joe Biden “wants to do, which John Kirby has said, and which other people at the NSC have said is, he wants to talk to Bibi, not only about his endgame, but about restraint, about being careful about civilian casualties. That’s also something a friend can do.”

O’Donnell then stated, “Well, and after this event, that is an unavoidable discussion. It’s one that — a discussion that Israel has to be even more welcoming to, after this event today. And that isn’t to say that Israel is to blame for this at all, but it is a matter of perception that they have to be very much concerned about.”

