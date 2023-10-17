Schumer Refuses to Call on Sen. Menendez to Step Down: I’ve Had ‘Serious Discussions’ with Him

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” that he will not publicly urge Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign amid his bribery charges, opting instead for “serious discussions.”

Co-anchor Tony Dokoupil said, “What would it take to move you toward a position of saying ‘You know what, Senator Menendez, please step away?'”

Schumer said, “Look, as I’ve said before, the Senate should have certain standards. And if you read the indictments, Senator Menendez has gone way, way below those standards.”

Co-anchor Gayle King said, “So what is your hesitation of asking him to step down?”

Schumer said, “As I said, he has been way, way below those standards, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

King said, “No, no, senator, we all hear you saying that. We all hear what you’re saying, but we’re just curious about why — by your own admission, he’s gone way, way below the standards. Why would you not just say, ‘You know what, Bob, I think of you as a colleague and friend, but now is time, you’ve got to go?’ I’m just curious about what your hesitation is.”

Schumer said, “I’ve had some serious discussions with him.”

Dokoupil asked, “Which are ongoing?”

Schumer said, “As I’ve said, I’ve had some serious discussions with him. Yes.”

King said, “OK, you clearly don’t want to discuss it.”

