Dem Rep. Crockett: Can’t Say It Was Wrong for Omar to Blame Israel for Hospital, ‘Can’t Say What Info She Had’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Early Start,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stated that while she decided that “I can’t go out on a limb, especially against one of our allies, and be wrong” over the blast at a hospital in Gaza, she can’t say if Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made a mistake by blaming Israel for the explosion because “I can’t say what information she had that made her decide to put that statement out.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Let me ask you about one of your colleagues, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar put out an initial statement that seemed to blame Israel for the bombing of the hospital in Gaza. Obviously, the hospital bombing was an incredibly tragic event regardless of how it was caused, but the U.S. later assessed that the Israelis were not responsible for what happened. Do you think that your colleague who was quick to blame Israel made a mistake?”

Crockett responded, “I can’t say what information she had that made her decide to put that statement out. We’ve not talked about that. What I can say is that, for me and my office, we wanted to remain very cautious about this. I even received a text message from someone about this particular incident, and they said, well, you came out really quick against Hamas, and I said, Hamas, number one, said they did it, Israel said they did it. No one actually took claim over what happened at the hospital. So, for me, we are granted the ability to have top security clearance meetings where they give us this intel. So, I said, I can’t go out on a limb, especially against one of our allies, and be wrong. So, for me, I decided that I needed to wait and get the information.”

