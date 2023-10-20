Katyal: Chesebro Plea Is a ‘Big, Big Deal,’ Donald Trump Probably Freaking Out

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleading guilty and agreeing to testify in the Georgia election case was a “big, big deal” that probably has former President Donald Trump “freaking out.”

Katyal said, “I think today’s developments are a big, big deal. And if you’re Donald Trump right now, I think you’re basically to use the technical legal term freaking out.”

He continued, “It’s because you’ve got these two, you know, people who cannot be painted in any way, shape, or form as being part of the Democrats or the deep state or whatever. These are kind of whackadoodle Trump people, Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro. They were vehement in saying they did nothing wrong for so long. Now both are pleading guilty to crimes and agreeing to cooperate with the investigators.”

He added, “Sidney Powell, indeed, has already as part of her deal taped an interview giving testimony and has agreed to give further testimony as the case proceeds. So I think that this testimony from both of them is going to be important not just in Georgia, not just against Giuliani, and I suspect ultimately Trump, but it’s evidence that Jack Smith can use, as well, in his prosecution.”

