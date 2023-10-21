Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Disinformation Spreader Tlaib Doesn’t Speak for Us — She Falsely Conflates Hamas with Civilians

On Friday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that “Outlier Democratic lawmakers” like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) “who spread disinformation and falsely conflate Hamas with the Palestinian people do not speak for the Democratic Party.” And that the party’s position is that “Israel has a right and a responsibility to defend itself against terrorists who have in their charter the destruction of the Jewish state and the murder of Jews.”

After viewing video of Tlaib denouncing President Joe Biden for his stance on Israel, Auchincloss stated, “Outlier Democratic lawmakers who spread disinformation and falsely conflate Hamas with the Palestinian people do not speak for the Democratic Party. The leader of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, the leader of House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the leader of Senate Democrats, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), they are the ones who represent the Democratic Party’s position on standing with Israel. And, in that vein, it is forceful and unequivocal. Israel has a right and a responsibility to defend itself against terrorists who have in their charter the destruction of the Jewish state and the murder of Jews. And the United States has a responsibility to stand with our fellow democracy in the Middle East.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett