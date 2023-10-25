GOP Sen. Britt: ‘I Believe, Both as a Christian and an American, We Must Stand with Israel’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Your World,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), fresh off of her visit to Israel, offered her assessment of the Hamas terrorist attack on southern Israel.

The Alabama freshman U.S. Senator called the attack “complete evil” and pledged her support for the embattled nation.

“I believe the administration has tied around to all of these attacks that we have seen in the past,” Fox News Channel host Neil Cavuto said. “They don’t have a direct link to this latest one in Israel. But, having said that, Senator, I am wondering what you make of the Pentagon apparently urging some caution for a full-scale invasion in Gaza on the part of Israel. What do you make of that? Do you think that’s proper?”

“Look, Israel’s going to have to ultimately make the decision about how they respond,” Britt replied. “But I want to make sure that we’re being very clear with the American people about what’s going on. Having just been in the Middle East — we got back yesterday morning at 3:00 a.m. We were in Saudi and Israel and in Egypt and coming home. Being on the ground in Israel tells the true story of what they’re dealing with. I will say, Neil, this is absolutely, complete evil. These terrorists didn’t just attack. They recorded their attacks with GoPro cameras. So people here in this nation that are now saying, oh, this did. I happen, I have seen it with my own eyes. And it is truly unthinkable.”

“One of the points that was made by the people there in Israel when we were there is, unlike us with either Pearl Harbor or September 11, when we got to say the next day that our enemies, the people who had attacked us, were oceans away, their enemies, these people who brutally murdered babies, who killed children in front of their parents, who burned entire families, who raped women, who kidnapped innocent individuals, they’re right next door,” she continued. “And so when they tuck their children in at night, they have to be able to tell their children they are safe. And the only way to achieve that safety is to eliminate Hamas. Now, we need to obviously be a resource there for those and Israel. “Ultimately, though, that has to be their call, and we have to stand shoulder to shoulder with them. I believe, both as a Christian and an American, we must stand with Israel.”

