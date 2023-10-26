Dem Rep. Phillips: I’m Running Against Biden Because We’re Facing ‘Emergency’ in 2024

BREAKING: Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is running for president, challenging Pres. Biden in the Democratic primary race. He tells @costareports and @CBSMornings he won't "be quiet" as polling numbers "are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.” pic.twitter.com/7tP0QJaKgJ

During a portion of an interview with CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa that is set to air on Friday’s “CBS Mornings” that was released on Thursday, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that even though he thinks President Joe Biden “has done a spectacular job for our country” he will be running for president against him in the 2024 Democratic primaries because “I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

Costa asked, “Are you running for president?”

Phillips answered, “I am. I have to.” And “I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country. But it’s not about the past. This is an election about the future. I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

