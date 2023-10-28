Tarlov: ‘I Sound More Like a Conservative’ on Israel Because I Support Democracy and Oppose Genocide

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Fox News Contributor and co-host and Head of Research at Bustle Jessica Tarlov said she sounds “more like a conservative these days” on Israel and that watching anti-Israel sentiment on the left is “completely heart-wrenching as a Jew and just as someone who believes in democracy and not committing genocide.”

After host Bill Maher talked about anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses, Tarlov said, “It has been nice to have a moment of political unity, at least. I’m not a Gen Z Democrat, so, as an elder millennial, I sound more like a conservative these days. And it’s been hilarious, my Jewish liberal friends will text me and they’ll say, oh, this is where you go in the afternoon? Because they never watched Fox before, and suddenly they’re — and I’m like, that’s why my hair and makeup always look so good. But it’s completely heart-wrenching as a Jew and just as someone who believes in democracy and not committing genocide. And I don’t know why more Palestinians — and I said this about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — for instance, who, obviously just has a completely separate agenda on this — doesn’t take the opportunity for an educational moment about the difference between the Palestinian people and a terrorist organization.”

She added that the anti-Israel faction is a very small one.

