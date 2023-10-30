Donny Deutsch: Media ‘Quick to Blame Israel,’ Tiptoe Around Hamas ‘Evil’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the media were “quick to blame Israel” while they tiptoe around the “pure evil” of Hamas.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “The Biden administration has launched a new initiative to address antisemitism on college campuses with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security partnering with campus law enforcement to track hate-related rhetoric online and to provide federal resources to schools.”

Deutsch said, “Israel seems to be on trial, which I don’t understan . People are saying ceasefire, and of course, none of us want violence, but there was a ceasefire on October 6. Since that time we know what happened October 7? Beheading, raping, every inhumane thing that you can do, ripping babies out of mother’s wombs.”

He continued, “We want to do everything to protect every life, but they’re in a war, and innocent civilians are going to be hurt, just like innocent Germans were hurt, but you have to take out Nazis and you have to take out ISIS. Hamas has to be taking out. There is no other answer. You can’t live next door to people whose entire mission is to annihilate you and destroy you and people in this country are cheering, and the media is just kind of tippy towing around it.”

Deutsch added, “I don’t know why The New York Times and CNN who are so quick to blame Israel. And you know what the source was? Hamas, they’re getting their information from Hamas. I don’t know why the media just can’t lay things out evenly. Nobody’s asking you to side with either side, just report it fairly, report it honestly and report one group that is pure evil and the other group, like us, Israel is civilized. They’re very imperfect just like we are, but they’re a civilized, human, value-driven democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN