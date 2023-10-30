Hochul: There’s a Category 5 Hurricane of Left-Wing Antisemitism, We’re ‘Feeling That Here’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsnight,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that she is feeling a category five hurricane of left-wing antisemitism in New York.

Host Abby Phillip asked, “Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL, the Anti-Defamation League, he’s calling this moment for the United States a category five hurricane of antisemitism coming from the left. Do you think that he’s right about that?”

Hochul responded, “I’m feeling that here in the State of New York. I am proud to represent the largest Jewish population outside of Israel — where I just was a short time ago, to show support for the innocent people who were attacked by terrorists and to call for humanitarian aid into Gaza and try to spare innocent individuals from losing their lives — he is absolutely correct. When we started, before October 7, the terrorist attack on Israel, we had seen an increase in antisemitism and hate crimes committed here in New York up about 300%. So, this was already on the rise. It’s been festering, and now this has just been unleashed in a way that is just very un-American and it’s definitely very much at odds with the values of New Yorkers. That’s why I’m standing up strong, saying, you’ll find no safe harbor here in the State of New York if you’re going to continue to terrorize individuals because of their religious beliefs or where they come from. That’s not who we are.”

