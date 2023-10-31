Coons: We Need to Push to Isolate Hamas from Qatar, Others the Same Way We Isolated ISIS

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) called for Qatar to re-think its relationship with Hamas and argued that, due to the fact that Hamas is similar to ISIS, the United States should engage in a campaign to isolate Hamas from the Muslim world similar to the one we carried out to isolate ISIS from the Muslim world.

Coons said, “[O]ur immediate concern is the release of hostages. I’ve met with several families of hostages. And as a parent myself, I can’t imagine a more painful circumstance than not knowing whether your child is dead or alive, whether they’re in a cage, in a tunnel underneath Gaza, or whether they’re already dead. And the Qataris are helpful in this regard, but, frankly, they have to re-examine their relationship with Hamas. Hamas is like ISIS. They are not a governing party. They’re not a resistance movement. They are terrorists of the most brutal type. And, in the same way that we were largely successful in isolating ISIS from the majority of the Muslim world, we need to engage in a similar campaign now against Hamas, given what they carried out just two weeks ago.”

