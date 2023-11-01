‘Breaking Biden’ Author on Biden Alias Emails: ‘People Fought Viciously to Keep This Information Under Wraps’

On Tuesday’s edition of Real America’s Voice’s “Grant Stinchfield Tonight,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said that despite strong efforts to keep information on the Biden family under wraps, things are starting to come out and that “There’s no other reason for Joe to be this clandestine about his communication, other than that he wants it [to be] a secret.”

Marlow stated, [relevant remarks begin around 31:45] “Joe Biden is the problem. Hunter Biden is the problem. … If the laptop — we know about the laptop. We know about the cell phone that Hunter was paying for that Joe was using. This fits right in with that. We know about Devon Archer’s testimony. We know that Devon Archer used to meet with people on behalf of the Biden family, and said, flat out, that any claims that the Biden family is not working together on their businesses is categorically false. This is a friend of the Biden family saying that. So, people fought viciously to keep this information under wraps. Now it’s out…just starting to come out, all we have are numbers and we know a few aliases. But we don’t know what was being discussed. I’ll tell you what I think was being discussed, Grant, I think it was deals with China, deals with Qatar, deals with Kazakhstan, and probably a bunch of others. There’s no other reason for Joe to be this clandestine about his communication, other than that he wants it [to be] a secret.”

