McCaul: These Threats Are Linked — ‘You Cannot Dissect Putin from Hamas from Iran from China’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the threats in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan are all connected.

McCaul said, “We have limited floor time right now. We’re going to pass this measure on Israel to show our support for Israel. To your point, all these threats in my judgment are linked together. That’s what I have told my leadership. That’s what I told the White House. They agree that you cannot dissect Putin from Hamas from Iran from China. ”

He continued, “They are all aligned together. Therefore, I think at the end of the day, I think the Senate is going to have a package that includes all these threats that we are seeing right now from Putin in Ukraine, from Chairman Xi to Taiwan in the Pacific, to the Ayatollah in Iran against Israel and also the last line of defense being the border itself to secure the border so these threats can’t come into the United States. I think that’s the most logical way to present this argument.”

McCaul added, “Hamas is a terrorist organization. They are aligned with Hezbollah, with Iran itself. All roads lead to Iran in this. I think Iran has every intention to kill as many Americans as they can.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN