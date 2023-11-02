‘Breaking Biden’ Author: Joe Biden Trolled Trump by Doing a Photo Op at a Part of the Border That Had a Wall

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Lara Trump’s podcast “The Right View” that President Joe Biden trolled former President Donald Trump.

Trump said, “He still never went down to the Southern border did he?”

Marlow said, “He did. He went for five minutes and he had some great photo ops.”

Trump said, “Oh good.”

Marlow said, “Yeah, it was pretty good.”

Trump said, “He didn’t go to the Rio Grande Valley or where ever there is the massive, massive issue. He went somewhere else if I remember right.”

Marlow said, “You know what he did which was awesome? You know what he did? He went to a place with some wall, with fencing. I thought that was a troll to your father-in-law. Most of the border is still open and he went to a part with some wall. I thought that was very clever.”

Trump said, “Amazing. Well somebody in charge, one of those smart people at the White House was in charge of that photo op.”

