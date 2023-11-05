Gilad Erdan: Terror Attack Against the ‘Jewish Community Here in the United States’ Possible

Israeli United Nations ambassador Gilad Erdan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” said that at any moment, “we might see a terror attack against a Jewish community here in the United States.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I know that you saw that there was an Israeli official who warned Israelis against traveling abroad, and if they do, please do not display outward signs of Israeli or Jewish identity. There has been an alarming rise in antisemitism, not only in the U.S. but around the world. As ambassador to the U.N., what do you do to combat that?”

Erdan said, “I think that the situation right now is shocking. We are on the brink of a catastrophe, even here in the United States. we see now thousands of people chanting, ‘Death to Israel, death to the Jews.’ We see Jewish students all across the United States on college campuses that are being threatened not only by other students, by their professors and presidents of universities can not even condemn the terror attacks.”

He added, “So right now, I think it’s already too late to say that we expect them to speak up or call out the antisemites. We expect them to take action. We expect them to expel students to fire professors who are antisemitic. We expect them to call the police to investigate the harassments of Jewish students. This is truly unacceptable, this situation right now. As I said, we are on the brink of a catastrophe. Any moment, we might see a terror attack against a Jewish community here in the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN