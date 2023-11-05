Gilad Erdan: There Is No Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israeli United Nations ambassador Gilad Erdan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there was no humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about President Biden. He was asked by reporters last night if there anybody progress towards a humanitarian pause. Is that true? Are you making progress towards a humanitarian pause in the fighting?”

Erdan said, “As far as I know, we are fully coordinated with the administration. We are closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Obviously, we always remind to everyone we shouldn’t believe or take any numbers coming out of Gaza at face value.”

He continued, “Everything is being controlled by the terrorists of Hamas. There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In coordination with the U.S. and the U.N., we allow the number of trucks entering Gaza now with food and medicines to reach almost 100 trucks every day. So we don’t see the need for humanitarian pauses right now because it will only enable Hamas to rearm and regroup and prevent us from our goal of preventing Hama terror capabilities.”

Erdan said, “I’m not denying the humanitarian situation in Gaza is very bad. It’s very sad that for 16 years, Hamas exploited all the money that was transferred to Gaza instead of investing it to build hospitals or water desalination power plants, only to turn Gaza into a war machine. It’s very sad. But Israel shouldn’t be held accountable for this situation.”

