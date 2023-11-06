Slotkin: Biden Is ‘Much More Frank’ with Israel than Trump Would Be

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” 2024 U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) argued that President Joe Biden is “having much more frank conversations with someone like Bibi Netanyahu than Donald Trump would ever have,” and that issue is the one “that will be on order a year from now.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow asked, “[A]s much as the President may not want this tied to politics, there are political implications. We heard Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) pointing to it, she’s really worried about how the White House handling of the Israeli-Hamas war is going to affect Biden in 2024. One Palestinian American in Dearborn, MI, in your state, who backed Biden in 2020, said to CNN, ‘It has become almost impossible for me, morally, to vote for someone that’s taken the stance[s] that he’s taken in the past [few] weeks.’ Congresswoman, if you couple that with the New York Times polling that has Biden down in Michigan against Trump by five points, are you worried about him for ’24?”

Slotkin responded, “Well, look, we’re a year out. Obviously, everything that’s going on right now will have political implications in a bunch of different ways, but I think the most important thing is that, a year out from an election, a set of polls is hard to be an accurate indicator. What I focus on is what Biden has done, and especially in a place like Michigan, where I can show you dirt moving in my state, in my district, new factories being built, but there’s no doubt about it. I will say that it would be interesting to know what Donald Trump would have done in this moment, and I have to believe, I do believe, that Joe Biden is much more concerned, and having much more frank conversations with someone like Bibi Netanyahu than Donald Trump would ever have, and I think that that’s the question that will be on order a year from now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett