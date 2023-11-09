Moskowitz: ‘Concerning’ White House Can’t Condemn Antisemitism, Tearing Down Posters from Podium, Biden’s Solid

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that it’s “concerning” that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre failed to condemn people tearing down the posters of the hostages taken by Hamas during their October 7 attack on Israel when asked about during a briefing, and said although he is glad that Jean-Pierre later put out a statement condemning the removal of the posters, the White House previously failed to condemn antisemitism from the podium before issuing a statement on social media “I don’t know why it can’t happen at the podium and it has to continue happening on Twitter.”

Moskowitz said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “We saw this, unfortunately, previously, on the issue of antisemitism. Now, again, I’m happy that the Press Secretary has put out something on Twitter condemning the removal of these posters. And so, I don’t know why it can’t happen at the podium and it has to continue happening on Twitter. Obviously, that’s concerning. But I’m happy with the fact that the Press Secretary has come out and condemned that behavior, and President Biden has been unequivocal on his support of the Jewish community and is calling out antisemitism.”

