Netanyahu: I Salute the Congress for Censuring Rashida Tlaib

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Special Report,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his approval of the House of Representatives vote to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her anti-Israel rhetoric.

“So when you hear, ‘From the river to the sea,’ what do you think, one?” FNC host Bret Baier said. “And, two, are you surprised by all the pushback, not just in the United States with these protests, but around the world?”

“‘From the river to the sea’ means there’s no Israel,” Netanyahu replied. “From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean, which is a tiny area, by the way, that encompasses Israel. There is no Israel. And so what this congresswoman is calling for is politicide and genocide, the elimination of the Jewish state, the one and only Jewish state of the Jewish people.”

“So that’s absurd,” he continued. “And I salute the Congress for censuring her. But it’s beyond that. I think the protests that you’re seeing, I’m sure it, includes some naive people, but there are a lot of people who know exactly what they’re saying. And what they’re saying is that, therefore, ISIS — I said Hamas is ISIS.”

“But the German chancellor said, no, they’re worse,” Netanyahu added. “They’re the Nazis, the new Nazis. And President Biden has said they’re worse than ISIS. So they’re lining up with ISIS, with Al Qaeda, with these murderers, with these baby burners, with these rapists, and with these mutilators, these head-choppers. This is what they’re aligning themselves with. And we have to protect not only our lives but our future. Can our world survive if people go, and with such moral confusion and, in fact, moral depravity, support these killers, these murderers?”

“And I think it’s very important that this was censured,” he continued. “And I will tell you something. This is an indictment of — I suppose, of higher education in many places in the West, when people who are supposedly educated cannot distinguish right from wrong and good from evil. Hamas is evil. Hamas is evil. And we have to defeat evil, not protest and demonstrate on behalf of evil.”

