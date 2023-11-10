Dem Sen. Coons: Hamas Is Messing up Talks to Get People out of Gaza by Trying to Get Terrorists Out

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that one issue complicating negotiations to get Americans out of Gaza is the fact that Hamas is trying to get injured terrorists released.

Coons said he hopes there is a “several-day pause” to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, get dual citizens out of Gaza, and free hostages.

Later, co-host Sara Sidner asked, “There are still U.S. citizens in Gaza who want out. There [are] a couple in particular that we are aware of, [one] is stuck there and saying that the State Department is just not doing enough to try to help them get out. What needs to be done to finally get out more Americans, get them to safety, as they wait there in the midst of this war?”

Coons answered, “One of the challenges is our partner in the region, Egypt. The bipartisan group of senators with whom I traveled to Israel, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia pressed President El-Sisi to allow, out of Gaza, more Palestinians, in particular, Palestinian Americans. Coming to an agreement between Hamas and Egypt and Israel about who is released has been devilishly difficult. Hamas is trying to get their wounded fighters released so that they can be cared for in hospitals outside of Gaza. So far, there have been some releases, but, obviously, opposition by the Israelis to releasing Hamas fighters. So, it’s been a difficult series of negotiations.”

