Netanyahu: Israeli Ground Invasion ‘the One Thing’ that Might Lead to Hostage Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Israel’s military ground war in Gaza will lead to a hostage deal.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk about hostages. There is a possible deal that would involve getting out women and children and the elderly. How closer are you to reaching a deal to get more of the hostages out?”

Netanyahu said, “Kristen, we weren’t close at all until we started the ground operation. In fact, we heard that there’s an impending deal of this kind and that kind, and then we learned it was nothing, but the moment we start the ground operation, things began to change.”

Welker said, “So, is there a potential deal?”

Netanyahu said, “There could be, but I think the less I say about it, the more I increase the chances it materializes, and it’s the result of pressure, military pressure. The extraordinary work that the IDF is doing putting pressure on the Hamas leadership, and that’s the one thing that might create a deal, and if a deal is available, we’ll talk about it when it’s there. We’ll announce it when it’s achieved.”

Welker said, “Do you know where all of the hostages are being held?”

Netanyahu said, “We know a great deal, but I won’t go beyond that.”

