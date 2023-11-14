Karl: ‘People Closest’ to Trump Doubted He Was Mentally Stable

ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the people closest to former President Donald Trump doubted he was mentally capable after Jan. 6, 2021.

Host Joy Reid said, “You have covered Donald Trump a long time. Talk about his mental state. You write about the fact that Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, Betsy DeVos, at some point, discussed the 25th Amendment regarding Trump that Mitch McConnell spearheaded a move to ban him from the inauguration. He threatened to run as a third-party candidate and had to be threatened not to do it. The 25th Amendment piece stands out to me. As your reporting would suggest, is Donald Trump fully there mentally?”

Karl said, “I can’t really make that judgment, but what I can tell you is people who have raised questions about whether or not he is fully there mentally have been the people closest to him. The people that have raised the alarms about what it would be if he came back are the people who are closest to him. And yes, in those hours after the January 6th attack, as they watched what he did and what he didn’t do, while the United States Capitol was under assault by his own supporters, it was the people that were closest to him that were talking about whether or not they needed to remove him from office because he was mentally unstable, mentally unable to carry out the duties of the president.”

