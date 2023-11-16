ADL CEO: Education Dept. Needs to Start Investigating Schools over Antisemitism

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called on the Department of Education to take a more proactive approach to fighting antisemitism on campus and start launching investigations of schools.

Greenblatt said, “Well, they’re only going to find their backbone if we hold them accountable. Donors need to hold them accountable, students need to hold them accountable, and the federal government does too. Last week, we launched a legal call-in line, Willie, for students who have experienced this kind of discrimination, it’s a violation of the Civil Rights Act, Title VI. Willie, we have over 150 cases we’re now exploring. And let me tell you, the university presidents, they might not listen to some students, but when they run the risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants, they’re going to respond. 150 cases in a week. We’re going to continue to hold their feet to the fire, and by the way, not just us — we shouldn’t just wait for us to push for these cases, the Department of Education can be proactive about this and launch investigations. And other authorities like the IRS, and even the FBI, should look at the parent organizations to see, are they providing material support for terror? That isn’t okay under any circumstances.”

