Kid Rock Backs Off Bud Light: ‘As a God-Fearing Man, as a Christian, I Have to Believe in Forgiveness’

Musician Kid Rock said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that he did not want the Republican Party to be all about “cancel culture and boycotts.”

The entertainer helped incite a boycott after Bud Light sent a personalized case of beer to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

He said he believed in forgiveness, adding that the makers of Bud Light had “made a mistake.”

Anchor Sean Hannity said, “I want the drivers back to work. I want the warehouse workers back to work, the guys loading the trucks back to work because they didn’t do this.”

Rock said, “What nobody has talked about, you know people say, well, they can get other jobs. What about their livelihoods?”

Hannity said, “These are high-paying career jobs.”

Rock said, “I know people that work there and it’s not so cool to be wearing around that blue shirt anymore, going places. This is why they have a problem right now, it’s like, I can let the thing go.”

He continued, “As a conservative and importantly a patriot, I don’t want to be in the party of cancel cultures and boycotts that ultimately hurt woking class people, that have no dogs, especially in this fight. I didn’t have a dog in this fight.”

Rock added, “As a God-fearing man, as a Christian, I have to believe in forgiveness. They made a mistake, all right. What do you want, hold their head under water and drown them and kill people’s jobs? I don’t want to do that. But I hope—at the same time, I don’t want to be their biggest cheerleader. I want them to show me something to get me back as a consumer, as a drinker.”

