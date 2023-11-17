Malliotakis: Adams, Dems Are ‘Defunding the Police’ to Pay for Migrants

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) reacted to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) cutting the police budget due to the financial burden of dealing with migrants in the city by stating that the cuts are “another way of defunding the police. The Democrats are defunding the police, but they’re not calling it that.” And Adams brought the issue on himself by insisting that migrants deserve taxpayer-funded benefits.

Malliotakis said, “The Mayor brought this upon himself by insisting that these individuals who are flowing over our southern border were entitled to free hotel rooms, to free attorneys, to all sorts of different services. And now we’re seeing that he wants to cut from the hardworking taxpaying citizens. And this is very dangerous. We have an ally in Israel that is at war. We know that Israel’s security is the United States’ security. Anything can happen at any moment, any time, especially when you have 1.7 million gotaways that have entered our country that have evaded law enforcement, evaded the border officials, evaded government that are here. We don’t know who they are, where they are, or what their intentions are. So, it’s very concerning that he would cut our police force down. It’s already down, by the way, about 6,000 officers [from] where we were on September 11, 2001. And the fact that he’s now about 1,000 below what was budgeted for this year and he’s going to freeze hiring classes, this is another way of defunding the police. The Democrats are defunding the police, but they’re not calling it that. That’s the only difference.”

