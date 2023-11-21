Marlow: ‘Out of Touch’ Media Air-Balled Argentina Election Just Like 2016

On Monday’s edition of Real America’s Voice’s “Grant Stinchfield Tonight,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said that the media completely blew its predictions about Argentina’s election, just like they did with the 2016 U.S. presidential election since they projected Javier Milei narrowly losing, and he ended up winning by a strong margin.

Marlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 31:20] “[I]t’s so great to see the media airball this one. It wasn’t just that they had a meltdown after the fact — which was great to watch — it was that they had predicted a tight race with the socialist narrowly defeating Milei. And that’s not what happened. It was — not only did Milei win, but he won [by] a pretty substantial margin, borderline blowout. The race was called even before a lot of the official votes were in. Virtually no official results were out and Milei had already gotten a concession. That’s a sign the media [were] way out of touch here, and I’m hoping that’s what we’re going to see come 2024 in the election. … The media missed the boat in 2016, there’s no reason that they won’t miss the boat in 2024.”

