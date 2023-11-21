Rob Reiner: Voting for Trump Will Cause U.S. to ‘Slip into Fascism’

Filmmaker Rob Reiner said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that voting for former President Donald Trump in 2024 will cause the United States to “slip into fascism.”

Reiner said, “Last segment you talked about how young people are confused. They don’t like Trump, they don’t like Biden, they can’t decide who they want to vote for. But I’m trying to impress upon people as best I can that every time we have a presidential election, they always say, this is the most important election of our lifetime, they’re tired of it, this one actually is.”

He continued, “You have one candidate in Trump who actually tells you he’s going to govern like an authoritarian. He says it. It’s not a mystery. And you have another guy who has been there, knows how to run the government, believes in the Constitution, believes in democracy, the rule of law, and you’ve got to make a choice. You have to make a choice. Do we want fascism, or do we want to continue the 248 years of self-rule?”

Reiner added, “Right now we’re at a place where it’s a cross roads. Do we want to continue democracy, or do we want to slip into fascism?”

