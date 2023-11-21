Zelensky to Americans Opposing Ukraine Aid: ‘We Are Fighting for Common Values’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Special Report,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged American support for his nation’s continuing conflict with Russia.

Zelensky argued given the fight for “common values,” and the threat posed on his people were justification for more U.S. aid to the region.

“A growing number of Americans who think that the money being spent in Ukraine is too much and that should be spent in America,” Fox News Channel’s Benji Hall said. “What will your message be to them to tell them that this war does matter?”

“First of all, to Americans who’ve been with us during this war for their support,” Zelensky replied. “But, of course, if we are speaking about the Congress, about the unity around the help of Ukraine, of course, this much is the difficulties. Many times, we are ready for co-production. We’re ready. And it can be win-win. We need licenses, and we can produce air defense. We will defend Ukraine, but also, when you defend with the great success, the great results, we don’t — we — your — the — your product. That is the product of the United States, for example, petrols.”

“So, the price will be very high,” he continued. “That is business, and that is important. The second, you will — when you produce it for Ukraine and with Ukraine, you produce it also with Americans. So, the part, the big part will be production in your state, different states, yes, also in Ukraine. That is jobs for Americans and for Ukrainians. It’s very important. I hope that Congress will help us. And I hope that the help of the United States will be around Ukrainian people. And I hope that the United States will be with us against Russian terrorism.”

“So, we are fighting for common values,” Zelensky added. “It’s very important, but we are losing our people, not losing Europeans, Americans. I’m not wish you to have such — of course, such war on your territory. And I don’t wish you, of course, to lose your soldiers.”

