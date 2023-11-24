GOP Rep. Gimenez: Biden Failed to Push Iran to Get American Hostages Held by Hamas Released, He Waived Sanctions

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) stated that President Joe Biden should put economic pressure on Hamas financier Iran to push for the Americans being held hostage by the terror group to be released, but instead, he’s allowed a sanctions waiver so Iran can get billions in energy sales to Iraq.

Guest host Jackie DeAngelis said, “We don’t know the behind-the-scenes conversations that have been going on. So, I do understand that. But having said that, for over six weeks, you would expect that this President would be fighting a little harder to get Americans back on our soil.”

Gimenez responded, “Yeah, and instead of fighting to get Americans back, what’s this President do? Just recently, he gave the okay for Iraq to buy $10 billion worth of energy from Iran, $10 billion. And so, look, the United States has at least economic — it could put economic pressure on Hamas’ major benefactor, Iran, and start to starve them of the cash that they need to sustain Hamas and Hezbollah and all of those other terrorist activities, but they refuse to do that. And so, it’s up to the Israelis to do the tasks that America really needs to do for itself or at least in conjunction with Israel. And so, again, this President, all he shows is weakness. And, frankly, I have no faith in his ability to free those American hostages. Let’s see what happens in the future.”

