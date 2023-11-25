GOP Rep. Fry: I’m Ready for a Border Fight, We Have Numbers Several Times what Obama DHS Saw as a Crisis

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) noted that the number of migrant encounters is several times what President Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson stated would overwhelm the system and he’s “ready to have a border fight” with Democrats.

Fry said, “Well, one, I think we’ve got to finish this Israel supplemental. I think the House has done that. The Senate has yet to act on that particular part of it. But, two, I think the most important challenge is to make sure that we pass these appropriation bills, that we get fiscal restraint back in Washington, D.C. And personally, I would love to see some real action on the border. It is untenable where we are right now, when Obama’s former Homeland Security Secretary says 1,000 migrants a day is a crisis, and we’re seeing 10,000 today, 300,000 a month…this is unsustainable. And so, I’m ready to have a border fight. I hope that we do. I think we can win. The American people are with us.”

President Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has said that when he ran DHS, if there were more than 1,000 border apprehensions in a day, that was considered a bad number and that “I know that a thousand overwhelms the system.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett