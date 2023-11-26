Dem Sen. Murphy: Civilian Death Toll in Gaza ‘Unacceptable’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the level of civilian harm inside Gaza was “unacceptable and is un unsustainable.”

Murphy said, “I do believe that the level of civilian harm inside Gaza has been unacceptable and is ununsustainable. There’s a moral cost to this many innocent civilians, children often losing their life. There’s a strategic cost. Hamas will get stronger, not weaker, in the long run, if all of this civilian death allows them to recruit more effectively and ably inside Gaza. Listen, we regularly condition our aid to allies based upon compliance with U.S. law and international law.”

He added, “I think it’s very consistent with the ways in which we have dispensed aid, especially during wartime, to allies, for us to talk about making sure the aid we give Ukraine or Israel is used in accordance with human rights laws. That’s a conversation we will be engaged in when we get back to Washington Monday.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Before October 7th, you were critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the way he was conducting it with regard to the democracy inside Israel. He knows that once this war ends, he is going to have to face questions over his failure to prevent October 7th, among other things. Are you concerned that his precarious domestic political situation is an obstacle to the war ending as quickly as the U.S. wants it to?”

Murphy said, “My sense is that though the Israeli people may not be planning to have Netanyahu as their prime minister for the long run.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN