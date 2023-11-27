Tuberville: Biden’s Border Policy Could Cause ‘9/11 Attack Every Few Weeks’

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance” that President Joe Biden’s border policy could cause multiple 9/11-style terror attacks.

Anchor Eric Bolling said, “There was a headline the other day of massive amounts of Chinese migrants coming across our southern border, 24,000 in fact, the ones that are apprehended not to mention senator I mean people on the terror watch lists approaching 200, who knows who have gotten through those are the ones we catch.”

Tuberville said, “Well what happened in Israel and Hamas that catastrophe going on over there, when that happened, Joe Biden should’ve woke up and called Secretary Austin and said, ‘Ok, send every available military personnel to the border immediately. Close it down. Nobody else comes in.’ We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of terrorists come across the border. And you know what? We could care less, not we, the Biden administration, it is going to get us in so much trouble.”

He added, “We’re gonna have a 9/11 attack every few weeks if we don’t watch it. It is out of control. But this group could care less. You know, being a senator, you know, I’m not a senator. I was an educator and I’m up here watching what’s going on and I’m thinking, you know, who cares? Who cares about the American people? Who cares about the taxpayers of this country? I can’t find anybody on both sides of the aisle. It’s about spending damn money and I’m sick of it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN