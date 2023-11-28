Thomas Hand: My Daughter Would Only Whisper After Hamas Release

Thomas Hand, who believed his nine-year-old daughter Emily was killed by Hamas during the October 7 attack, told CNN’s Clarissa Ward Tuesday that Emily was thin and would only whisper after being released.

Hand said, “She’ll be here in a couple minutes. I don’t believe it and all of a sudden the door opened up and she just ran. It was beautiful. just like in just like I imagined it, you know. I squeezed, I probably squeezed too hard. Only when she stepped back a little I could see her, her face was chiseled, like mine. Before she left, it was, you know, chubby, girly, young kid face. She lost a lot of body weight. And the color I have never seen her so white. The other and most shocking, disturbing part of meeting her was she was just whispering. I couldn’t hear her. I had to put my ear on her lips, like this close and say, what did you say? I thought you were kidnapped.”

Ward asked, “She said, I thought you were kidnapped?”

Hand said, “She thought I was in captivity. They thought they kidnapped me. She didn’t know what the hell happened that morning so, she presumed everyone is kidnapped or killed or slaughtered. She had no idea.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN