Dershowitz: I Volunteer ‘To Be a Witness Against Harvard’ in Antisemitism Probe, They Must Abolish DEI

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz volunteered to be a witness against Harvard University in investigations into the school over antisemitism on campus.

Dershowitz said, “I want to volunteer, publicly, on your show, to be a witness against Harvard University. I have been associated with Harvard University for 60 years. I am an insider. I am a whistleblower. I know everything that Harvard has done, probably more than any human being on the face of the earth, in relation to Jews, since the day I got there in 1964. I also wrote articles about Harvard’s attitude toward Jews and quotas, going back to the beginning of the 20th century. So, I want to testify against Harvard and let the public know the truth about how these administrators — the first thing Harvard has to do is abolish — as every university must do — abolish this billion-dollar bureaucracy of diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s against diversity. It only wants diversity of skin color, not of ideas. It’s against equality. Equity is the opposite of equality. And it’s against inclusion. It explicitly excludes Jewish students and Asian students. So, that’s the first remedy that should be made. It’s not going to happen, though, because hundreds of people are employed.”

