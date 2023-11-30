NBC: ‘Overwhelmed’ CBP Having to Divert Agents, Close Bridges, ‘Hundreds’ of Migrants Sleeping in Parking Lot

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” host Lester Holt and NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky reported on the “crisis” on the border that has left areas “overwhelmed” and forced Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to divert agents and suspend U.S.-bound traffic on a bridge and is forcing “hundreds” of migrants to sleep in parking lots in San Antonio in addition to rescues of migrants from the Rio Grande.

Holt introduced Chesky’s report by stating, “Now to the crisis at the southern border with crossings in Texas and Arizona overwhelmed, we’re seeing some dramatic water rescues.”

After playing footage of migrants being rescued from the Rio Grande River by Texas Department of Public Safety officers, Chesky said, “The rescues part of what Customs and Border Protection is calling a shift in migration trends impacting both Texas and Arizona.”

He added, “The area near Tucson so overwhelmed CBP saying they had to divert agents from one crossing to help process thousands of migrants. While in Eagle Pass, Texas, CBP suspended U.S.-bound traffic on a bridge so they could free up even more agents. In San Antonio, the Migrant Resource Center now over capacity, forcing hundreds to sleep in their parking lot.”

