Graham: Four More Years of Biden — the U.S. Will Be Unrecognizable, World Will Be on Fire

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if President Joe Biden wins another term, “we won’t recognize America and the world will be truly on fire.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you about your fellow Republican former Congress Liz Cheney. She has a new book out. We sat down for an interview this week, and she said she’s worried that the chance of a second Trump presidency means the U.S. is, quote, ‘sleepwalking into a dictatorship.’ You, of course, have endorsed Donald Trump. What’s your reaction?”

Graham said, “Yeah, yeah. I think a continuation of the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Our border is broken. The only person really going to fix a broken border is Donald Trump. When he was president, none of this stuff was going on in Ukraine. You know, Hamas and all of these other terrorist groups were afraid of Trump. I think Liz’s hatred of Trump is real. I understand why people don’t like what he does and says at times, but in terms of actions and results, he was far better president than Biden, and if we have four more years of this, Liz Cheney, then we won’t recognize America and the world will be truly on fire.”

