Marlow: Now that We Know They Were Lying, All the Biden Family Deals Should Be Unpacked 

On Monday’s edition of Real America’s Voice’s “Grant Stinchfield Tonight,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow stated that now that it’s clear that there was no wall between the Biden family business and President Joe Biden’s political career, “we have an excuse to go back and unpack every single deal, get all the records, and ask all the questions and haul them and let them ask methodical questions and follow-up questions.”

Marlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 16:55] “[W]e’re starting to see a constellation of payments, and if the Bidens are smart — and I give them credit for being smarter than most people [are] — then, you’ll see a lot of these things, and the fact that we have a new one, when we were told that there was this huge wall between the family business and Joe’s political career, and now we see in case after case after case, there [were] direct payments to Joe or other family members that coincided with business deals, we know they were lying to us. So, since we’ve established they’re liars, then we have an excuse to go back and unpack every single deal, get all the records, and ask all the questions and haul them and let them ask methodical questions and follow-up questions.”

