Wesley Clark: Iran Believes It Can Avoid Direct Response and They’re ‘Taking Advantage’ of U.S. 

On Monday’s “CNN News Central,” CNN Military Analyst former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) argued that U.S. deterrence against Iran has been insufficient and Iran is “taking advantage” of American fears of a broader conflict “by having their proxies do various things that are provocative, knowing that the United States or believing that the United States won’t respond directly against Iran.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “[T]his statement coming from Central Command, they’re considering all options, pointing the finger right at Iran. Does this mean U.S. deterrence — because that was the point of putting Navy warships in the Red Sea — that it’s not working?”

Clark responded, “I think it means that U.S. deterrence needs to be stepped up. Iran knows that we, the United States, don’t want — and we’ve made it very clear — we don’t want a widened conflict in the region. So, they’re taking advantage of this by having their proxies do various things that are provocative, knowing that the United States or believing that the United States won’t respond directly against Iran. I think we’re going to have to look at some military options that do respond directly against those elements in Iran who are supporting and enabling these attacks.”

