Cheney: Future Violence Likely Because of Trump’s ‘Extreme Attacks’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that future violence was likely because former President Donald Trump is using incendiary rhetoric.

Cheney said, “The party has become seized by a cult of personality. I had a discussion with Condoleezza Rice, I talk about in the book who we worked with, and this was in the spring of 2021. And we were talking about this. She’s an expert on the former Soviet Union. I asked her, I said, are there any examples in history where country has come through this kind of personality cult? She was quiet. She paused and said not without great violence. We have never seen it before in the United States. It’s what we’re seeing now.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Do you think that the violence is ahead or behind?”

Cheney said, “I think that it may well still be ahead. I think the fact that you begin with former President Trump and the extent to which he continues to make actually even more aggressive and more extreme attacks and claims, the kinds of things he knows caused violence on January 6. Even if you look at what was going on in the speaker’s race when members of the House Republican conference were receiving threats if they weren’t saying they would vote for Jim Jordan.”

She added, “Think about what that means, that acceptance of violence in our political system.”

