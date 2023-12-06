Geraldo Rivera: What Trump Did After the 2020 Election Was ‘Obscene’ — ‘Forfeited the Right to Be President’

News commentator Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Countdown to the Republican Primary Debate” that former President Donald Trump’s stolen election claims after the 2020 election were “obscene” and mean he has “forfeited the right to be president.”

Rivera said, “Chris Christie has been unswerving in his mission to let people know that Trump is not a qualified person to be running for president of the United States because of what he did to the Constitution and the and the constitutional process that is. Chris says it’s a holy mission and he does it very well and I love the guy, but he’s not getting any traction.”

He continued, “Nobody wants to hear that message. Why don’t they want to hear it my view is that the vast majority of Republicans have decided, and I’m Republican, they have decided that they’re in this bubble of denial. The denial that the election was stolen? The election wasn’t stolen. Everybody knows the election wasn’t stolen.”

Rivera added, “I was friend for decades with Donald Trump. The reason I said I can never vote for him is because of what he did. You know, in the in the days after the 2020 election. What he did was so really obscene! What he did was was so objectionable to any patriot and to the constitutional process that they are sworn to uphold that I believe he has forfeited the right to be president.”

