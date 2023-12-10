Rand Paul: We Know Fauci Was Visiting CIA in Early 2020 — Did the CIA Influence Fauci?

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) raised the question about the possibility former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci was being influenced by the CIA as the COVID-19 virus was spreading around the world.

The Kentucky Republican noted Fauci was visiting the CIA in early 2020.

“Can we even trust health officials in this government?” “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Well, it was directed explicitly by him,” Paul responded. “We go over this in the book, because he commissioned scientists who were saying in private that they thought it was a manipulative virus, manipulated a lab and came from a lab. He convinced them in public to say the opposite. He commissioned and edited a paper that said that absolutely this did not come from a lab, while, privately, all of these same scientists were saying, in all likelihood, it did come from a lab. So, there really was an orchestrated cover-up on this.”

“We also now know that he was visiting the CIA in early 2020,” he continued. “We know that the CIA scientists, seven of them, voted six to one to say it came from the lab, and then they were reversed by superiors. We need to know whether Anthony Fauci influenced the superiors, or perhaps the opposite. Did the CIA influence Anthony Fauci? But we also need to know how often he was visiting and what he was there for. Our understanding is that he wasn’t recorded on visitor logs, but he was appearing frequently at the CIA. You have to realize that he was not a scientist in charge of a cure for cancer. He was also in charge of a lot of bioweapons money and in charge of a lot of things that had dual use.”

“And they won’t reveal any of this to us,” Paul added. “They had weekly meetings on dangerous dual-use research concerns and gain-of-function, and not one item of any of those meetings has been released to us, despite us asking for it for over three years.”

